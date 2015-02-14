Dozens of couples tie the knot on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county administration building in downtown San Diego conducted 170 ceremonies on Saturday for couples that wanted to tie the knot on Valentine's Day.

"We recognize the significance that this date has to many couples and are pleased to be able to offer marriage services on a Saturday," Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg Jr.

The office was open with special hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since Valentine's Day fell on a Saturday.

Vows were exchanged outside at the Waterfront Park.