Push for enrollment before health care deadline

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Health insurers stayed open late to the get the word out about Sunday's deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Health Care Act.

Americans had until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to start the process of applying for coverage or face a penalty.

“About 500 storefronts across California are saying, 'We're going to be open today and tomorrow to make sure people enroll by the deadline February 15,'” said Covered California Executive Director, Peter Lee.

One of the Covered California storefronts is open late in San Diego. Brokers say they are getting a flood of entrepreneurs and tipped workers.

“We are getting a lot of service industry,” said Insurance Corner and Covered California broker, Mike Meier.

He is in one of the strongest counties in California to reach out and get people to sign up for Covered California. More than 28,000 people have enrolled since November 15 in San Diego County.

“People who are filing their taxes and they are finding out, 'I got fined, I need to sign up for health insurance immediately,'” said Meier.

Some warn of the Bronze plan because while it may seem to be the cheapest plan, $1, you may have to end up paying more.

"I still have the $5,000 [deductible] to pay before the insurance starts to kick in,” said Cindy Biram, hairdresser.

You can create an account by Sunday but you don't have to pick a plan until Friday. After Sunday you won't be able to do it online and you'll need a Covered California broker to do it for you.

That won't cost you but you'll face a penalty if you don't have insurance.

If you don't sign up for health insurance by the February 20 extension you could pay up to a $325 fine or 2% of your yearly income, whichever is higher.