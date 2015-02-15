Woman stabbed in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman asking for directions in Point Loma Heights was stabbed during an attempt to steal her purse Friday afternoon, but she fought back and her assailant fled empty-handed.

The 55-year-old victim asked the suspect for directions while in her car in an alley off Santa Monica Avenue near Santa Barbara Street around 3:15p.m., San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

Instead of helping the woman, the man stabbed her in the left thigh with a steak knife and went for her purse, Battrick said. But the woman fought with the suspect until he took off.

Battrick said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a deep, but non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police described the suspect as white, around 40, 6-feet tall, 200 pounds and possibly homeless.

He had unkempt curly black hair and was wearing a red shirt with a circle design and sleeves past the elbows, dark shorts, black gloves with the fingers cut off and was pushing a stroller or a golf cart bag.