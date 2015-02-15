Surfer rescued at Sunset Cliffs Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 6:24 PM EST Updated: Monday, February 16, 2015 10:16 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hot weather sent San Diegans to the beaches again on Sunday to beat the heat, but forecasters said the end of the winter heat wave was in sight.



San Diego lifeguard officials said the beaches had been busier than usual, and more rescues were reported, but exact figures were not immediately available. One rescue this afternoon involved a surfer who fell onto some rocks at Sunset Cliffs, lifeguards said.



Temperatures rose quickly last week and topped out at 90 degrees in a few coastal areas, and 86 degrees at Lindbergh Field on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. At Oceanside Harbor today, an 82-degree high temperature topped the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1977, according to the NWS.



High pressure over the deserts combined with Santa Ana winds to spark the heat wave, but that high pressure began to weaken Saturday.



"Weakening high pressure aloft will allow slow cooling over the region, and the redevelopment of night and morning low clouds along the coast,"

according to the NWS.



Weather service forecasters said an approaching upper-level trough would lower over the San Diego region and lower temperatures by the end of the week. However, dry conditions were expected to last throughout the week.



Westerly winds were expected to develop in the mountains and deserts by next Sunday and a deeper marine layer will usher low night and morning clouds into the inland valleys, according to the NWS.