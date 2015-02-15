Man killed in chain-reaction crash on I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed and another injured in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 5, just north of Torrey Pines.

A gray Volvo sedan collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, north of Del Mar Heights Road, shortly after 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the motorists was fatally injured in the crash. The county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m., the CHP said.

The injured person was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be treated, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

The crash left three northbound lanes blocked, but they were reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.