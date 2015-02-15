Police investigate downtown stabbing that left one injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are on the lookout Sunday for two men who stabbed another man during a fight in downtown San Diego.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was stabbed in his right side at some point during an argument with the suspects. The stabbing happened on B Street near Fifth Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

It was not immediately disclosed what prompted the fight.

The two suspects, who were both carrying backpacks, escaped westbound on B Street before police arrived, according to the officer.

Medics took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.