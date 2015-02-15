Mid-City community rallies for off-leash dog park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mid-City community rallies for off-leash dog park



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Mid-City community is showing support for an off-leash dog park.

The park is part of a redevelopment plan for Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park on Adams Avenue.

Dozens of people rallied Sunday afternoon in Normal Heights in hopes of getting plans moving along. The dog park was approved by the city 10 years ago and is still awaiting funding.

