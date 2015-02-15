Close encounters with gray whales

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This President's Day holiday, many people are headed to the ocean in the hopes of seeing a gray whale.

And one couple kayaking on Valentine's Day were a couple of those lucky people. During their excursion, a gray whale swam right up to them as they paddled in La Jolla Shores. Scott Owen took his daughter out on their boat and saw several gray whales and dolphins over the weekend.

In Mission Bay, 200 people boarded the Privateer Whale Watching Boat, hoping to have a similar experience.

Now is the time to spot gray whales as some 30,000 migrate to Mexico from Alaska. This time of year provides a rare opportunity to see gray whales already migrating back north. Researchers say the gray whale population is back to pre-whaling numbers and they attribute that, in part, to conservation efforts.