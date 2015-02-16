Task force, Chargers meet to come up with game plan on new stadium

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the first time, representatives of the Chargers met with the task force that is exploring options for a new football stadium in San Diego.



The nine-member group, comprised of business and civic leaders, met Monday with the Chargers' point person Mark Fabiani.



"We're not going to come forward with some half-baked plan," Citizens Stadium Advisory Group Chairman Adam Day said.

According to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, by fall, their job is to recommend a site and financing plan for a new stadium, something they say would be great for the city.

"This is more than just a facility for football games. This is a multi-use facility that can be used by the community at large for all kinds of civic events," Day said.

Council for the Chargers released a statement for the task force saying they should resist political pressure, and any proposal should be subject to a series of stress tests. They reminded them they've spent over a decade trying to get a new stadium, and in that time nine proposals have failed. They also said this process has cost the Spanos family over $15 million.

"We understand where they're coming from and that they've been working this for 13 years, but there's never been a moment in time where you have a very narrowly focused group with a very short time frame to answer those two key questions: what's the best site and what's the best financing plan?" Day said.

Then there's the L.A. issue. The city has been without a team for 20 years, 25 percent of chargers season ticket holders are from the area, and the chargers say it would be irresponsible for them not to be taking every possible step to protect the future of the franchise.

"The situation in L.A. has never been more real, and I think we as a committee expressed our respect and agreement with that concern. It's certainly something we need to keep our eye on," Day said.

Specifics of what was discussed between the Chargers and task force weren't released, but they say they'll be meeting often to make sure the Bolts don't bolt.

"I think a solution can be found if all of us agree to work together in a cooperative fashion," Day said.

Last week, the mayor made public various documents related to the Chargers' decade-plus search for a new playing facility.