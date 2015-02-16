Driver slams into parked car in University Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver slams into parked car in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver rolled their vehicle in University Heights Monday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. A woman crashed into a parked car in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue, flipping the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she will be evaluated for driving under the influence.

There has been no word on her injuries.

