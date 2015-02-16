Burglars steal $2,500 in cigarettes from market

CHULA VISTA(CBS 8) - Police are hoping surveillance video will help lead to the arrest of two men who robbed a Chula Vista store.

The robbery happened over the weekend at Hilltop Market off Orange Avenue.

The two men were caught on camera breaking through the glass door and stealing cigarettes, taking about $2500.00 worth.

Store owners say the robbery could have been much worse.

Both men wore hooded sweatshirts and one wore a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.