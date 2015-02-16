Woman rescued from overturned SUV Posted: Monday, February 16, 2015 9:27 AM EST Updated: Monday, February 16, 2015 10:23 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after crashing her SUV off the road in Lemon Grove.



It happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening on Sweetwater Road near Shannonbrook Court. The driver lost control of her SUV, which then overturned and rolled into a ditch.



Rescue crews had to cut through the wreckage to get the woman out.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.