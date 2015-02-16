Woman rescued from overturned SUV - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued from overturned SUV

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after crashing her SUV off the road in Lemon Grove.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening on Sweetwater Road near Shannonbrook Court. The driver lost control of her SUV, which then overturned and rolled into a ditch.

Rescue crews had to cut through the wreckage to get the woman out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
