Tips to fit exercise into your day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tips to fit exercise into your day

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For many of us, there just aren't enough hours in the day for everything we want to get done and that includes exercise.

A local expert has some tips on how to find time in your day to get fit.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has more information from Sorrento Valley in this video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.