Man's body found at Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The body of a badly beaten 24-year-old man was found in an Oceanside park early Monday.

A man walking his dog discovered the body of Oceanside resident Mustafa Gordon, which bore signs of blunt force trauma, around 5:45 a.m. at the northern edge of Buddy Todd Park at 2800 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police Lt. Leonard Cosby. No weapon was found.

Cosby said there were "minimal leads" regarding Gordon's death. He asked anyone with additional information to call police at (760) 435-4911.