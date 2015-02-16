Police shoot naked burglary suspect in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - San Diego police officers shot a suspected burglar Monday in Mira Mesa.

The burglary in the 7900 block of Merrington Place was reported around noon. According to resident who only spoke to CBS News 8, Ken Agbayani, says the suspect -- who was naked -- attempted to break into his neighbor's home through a side window.

“The neighbor came running through my house, and I was upstairs, and she was yelling, screaming there was a naked man trying to break into her house," Agbayani said.

Agbayani told CBS News 8 he confronted the man and told him police were on the way. Just then, an officer showed up.

"(The officer) confronted the male at gunpoint and gave him commands to surrender. At that point the male attacked the officer," SDPD Captain Albert Guaderrama said.

As the two wrestled, police say the man tried to grab the officer's gun.

"The officer was able to grab the weapon back and fire one round at the suspect. The man continued to fight with the officer and pushed him into the fence," Guaderrama said.

Police continued to gather evidence into the night. They believe the suspect lives behind the victim and hopped her fence. They executed a search warrant and were looking for the roommate to ask him questions.

The victim's son says his mother called 911 and then called him to tell him her terrifying story.

“She said a naked guy was trying to break all the windows and pounding on all the windows,” said the victim's son, David Bacoka. “She had panic in her voice kind of crying so I rushed over here right away.”

The injured suspect was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be treated for a single-gunshot wound to the upper chest. He is listed in fair condition. His name is not being released.