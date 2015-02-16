Hotel del Coronado hosts mass wedding ceremony

CORONADO (CBS 8) - On this Valentine's Day, dozens of couples got married in one of San Diego's most romantic places.

The Hotel del Coronado held a Vowentine's Day Mass, allowing 50 couples to tie the knot or renew their vows. For one couple who came to renew their vows, Valentine's Day has a very special meaning.

"We love each other, we've been wanting to do this forever and we love the Del so everything, the moons were in alignment. Plus, today, Valentine's Day is actually our 45th engagement anniversary," Mark Eberle said.

The ceremony was followed by a cocktail reception, multi-course dinner and live music.