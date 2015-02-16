Seven-year-old Elisha in urgent need of a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A seven-year-old boy is in urgent need of a forever family. Right now, he's living in an emergency children's shelter.

The foster system is the only life Elisha has ever known. He was only two-years-old, when he was placed into foster care. And after years of struggle, Elisha deserves some stability.

After giving Elisha a few pointers on the mini golf course at Boomers San Diego, he quickly got the hang of the game. But after a few holes and some small talk, Elisha was ready to explore some other areas of the park

Elisha has a strong bond with his social worker Charese Phillips. He was the first child assigned to her when she became a social worker and he holds a special place in her heart.

“Elisha's special because he is a sweet kid with a good sense of humor, likes to play and color and build Legos and you know all the things kids like to do,” said Charese.

It's Charese's mission to help find a forever family for this little boy, whose situation is heartbreaking.

“He's been in foster care for five years,” she explained.

Remember, Elisha is only seven, which means he's been in the system for as long as he can remember.

“He's had a, he's had a tough road for being so young. He's only seven and he's been through a lot,” Charese added.

Now more than ever, Elisha is in desperate need of finding a forever home so he doesn't have to move again.

“Elisha's in an emergency children's shelter right now. He's waiting for a family who wants to have him as part of their own,” Charese continued.

Watching him with Charese, it's easy to see that with trust, unconditional love, and stability, Elisha would thrive.

“I think two parents, older children, maybe an active family who's going to get out, do lots of fun things with him, play sports with him,” said Charese. “He really just wants to be in a family that's going to be with him forever.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park and also photographer Deborah Divis for volunteering her time to take the Heart Gallery photos you saw in this story.