Two-alarm fire damages Pacific Beach pub

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A packed Pacific Beach beachfront pub was damaged by a two-alarm fire Monday.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen at the popular Pacific Beach Ale House on Grand Avenue near Mission Boulevard at 3:13 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The two-story building's numerous patrons and employees were evacuated, and the blaze was knocked down. A large plume of black smoke was visible from Ocean Beach to La Jolla.

No injuries were reported, a fire dispatcher said.



The blaze caused about $1 million in damages to the building, according to the fire department.