CBS News 8 Investigates: Navy releases records on military sex offenders

A treatment program at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar attempts to rehabilitate military sex offenders from across the country. Hundreds of offenders are transported to Miramar and then, eventually, set free; and some of them end up staying in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) -- The U.S. Department of the Navy has released records related to military sex offenders who served time in the Navy Consolidated Brig on MCAS Miramar.

The documents reveal what types of crimes the military sex offenders committed and the local communities where the offenders planned to reside upon their release from the brig.

Navy Personnel Command released the records under the Freedom of Information Act to CBS News 8, although the names and addresses of the offenders were redacted for privacy reasons.

CBS News 8 showed the documents to former U.S. Marine prosecutor and current military defense attorney, Gary Barthel.

“Miramar is one of the few facilities that allows prisoners from all branches of the service to do their time there,” said Barthel.

Military sex offenders are flown to Miramar from bases all over the country to undergo psychological treatment and serve their time behind bars.

The records detail convictions for everything from child pornography and sexual assault of an incapacitated person, to indecent acts and rape by force.

Under current law, the names and photographs of active-duty military sex offenders are not posted on any public web site.

“There's no system set up at this particular point in time for that to happen,” said attorney Barthel. “Part of the problem is that information is not open to the public."

Once they get out of the brig, many of the offenders get dishonorably discharged from the military but some do not, according to the records.

“My experience has been that the military takes a very hard view of sex offense crimes,” said Barthel.

According to the documents, over the past four years, the Navy has released 12 sex offenders to live in the San Diego County Sheriff's jurisdiction, including Fallbrook, Lakeside and Vista.

Eleven offenders ended up living in the City of San Diego under San Diego Police jurisdiction; others landed in El Cajon, Oceanside and Coronado.

Overall, an average of six sex offenders per year end up living in San Diego County after their release from the Miramar brig, the Navy records showed.

Nationwide, 20 percent of military sex offenders fail to comply with registration requirements, according to a 2014 Inspector General report.

“Under the current system, it's up to the sex offender to register after release from the brig,” said Barthel. “And, as we know, not everybody follows that particular rule.”

The Inspector General's report recommended that branches of the military establish web sites to notify the public of sex offenders living on base and in military brigs.

Federal law would have to be changed before such a web site could be established.