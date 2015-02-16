Vandals on window-smashing spree in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents in Scripps Ranch are on high alert Monday after vandals damaged several cars overnight.

The vandals apparently used large rocks to shatter the windshields on cars parked along two residential streets.

It's not the kind of thing you'd want, or expect to wake up to.

"Anger, frustration that most likely no one is gonna get caught for it," resident Carlo Romano said.

On Monday morning, several people along Negley Drive in Scripps Ranch found that their cars had been vandalized. A total of four were hit, with either the windshield or back window smashed in.

"My wife heard the noise, but didn't think to come outside which is probably better anyway. Then this morning our neighbor came by and she let us know that our cars had been hit," Romano said.

Romano had not one, but two cars hit. The weapon: a rock.

A few houses down, Nadine Mathews' Mercedes was targeted. She had body work done on it recently. The cost to get the windshield replaced: $250.

"It's a real pain. They said it will take 4 or 5 hours, so he can't go to work today," Mathews said.

Negley Drive wasn't the only street hit overnight. Vehicles along Scripps Boulevard were also vandalized. When CBS News 8 arrived, one of the two cars there was being fixed.

Residents say it's not the first time something like this has happened in the area. Last week, vandals struck Ironwood Drive. One classic car still hasn't been repaired. In October, neighbors say Handrich Drive was also hit.

"Probably kids getting a thrill out of it, but to continue doing this is crazy," Mathews said.

San Diego police did come out to take reports, but at this point, no arrests have been made.

"It's very sad. They have nothing else to do with their lives," Mathews said.

"It's just another financial burden that you're not ready for," Romano said.

?