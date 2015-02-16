Company plants 2015 trees in Santee

SANTEE (CBS 8) - A local drug company is giving back to the environment by planting thousands of trees in the East County.

More than 150 employees of Takeda California gathered Monday along a one-mile stretch of the San Diego River in Santee to plant 2,015 trees in honor of the year 2015. That's 20 times more trees than the drug discovery company used in paper during the previous work year.



Last year, the company planted 2,000 trees at the Walker Preserve in Santee.



In addition to providing shade and removing CO2 from the air, the trees will enhance water quality, habitats and resting areas for birds and other wildlife.

