One dead in rollover crash on I-805 at SR 94

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed and another man were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on a freeway ramp in the Chollas View area of San Diego Tuesday morning.

The fatality on the transition road from southbound Interstate 805 to eastbound state Route 94 occurred shortly after 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Nissan Frontier that veered into a guard rail for unknown reasons and overturned, then was struck by a Toyota Matrix.

The 37-year-old driver of the Matrix sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and the 32-year-old driver of the pickup truck was killed.

Their names were withheld pending family notification.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

