Man airlifted after being burned in mobile home fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after his mobile home burst into flames.

Firefighters were called to the home on Old Highway 80 in Pine Valley early this morning.

Crews battling the blaze found a man inside, severely burned. He was immediately airlifted to the hospital.

There is currently no word on his condition. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

