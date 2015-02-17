Authorities search Grossmont High School after reports of weapon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities search Grossmont High School after reports of weapon on campus

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Grossmont High School was placed in "secure campus" status Tuesday morning.

Administrators say El Cajon police asked them to secure the campus around 10:00 a.m. so they could investigate reports of a possible weapon on the campus. No weapon was found after an extensive search of the school.

Students were released from 6th period classes Tuesday afternoon, and 7th period classes were to be released at their normal time of 2:48 p.m.

