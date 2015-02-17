Delayed launch for expanded immigration programs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Representative Juan Vargas is speaking up for tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants in San Diego who are now in limbo after a lawsuit was filed against President Barack Obama on immigration reform.

Vargas, a San Diego Democrat, gathered with supporters at Christ the King Catholic Church in the Stockton neighborhood. They're speaking out for President Obama's expanded immigration plan. Applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was supposed to be available on Wednesday. It would have allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to stay and work here legally.

However, there's a lawsuit against President Obama. A Texas judge ruled that the President's executive orders, aimed at protecting millions of undocumented immigrants from being deported, is unconstitutional. Twenty-six states are also part of the lawsuit.

Alliance San Diego says an estimated 91,000 immigrants in San Diego who were going to take part in the differed action program, will have to wait while the federal government fights this in court. Representative Vargas says immigrant families should not be scared.

"I'm 100 percent confident, not 99 percent, that this will be overturned. With the Lord on our side we are not going to lose. I'm confident it will be overturned," Vargas said.

