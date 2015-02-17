Browns hire Kevin O'Connell as QB coach, worked with Manziel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Browns hire Kevin O'Connell as QB coach, worked with Manziel

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns have hired quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell, who prepared Johnny Manziel for last year's NFL draft and recently helped Oregon star QB Marcus Mariota and other prospects.

O'Connell previously worked with Browns coach Mike Pettine and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo in New York. He replaces Dowell Loggains, who was not retained following last season.

O'Connell was a star quarterback at San Diego State and was drafted in the third round. After his playing days ended, O'Connell began a career as a private quarterbacks coach. He spent last year working with Manziel and tutored both Mariota and Baylor's Bryce Petty this winter before he was officially hired by Cleveland.

Cleveland has clear quarterback issues with Manziel currently in rehab and Brian Hoyer a free agent.

The Browns also hired senior offensive assistant Kurt Roper, assistant wide receivers coach Frank Edgerly and offensive quality contro! l coach Michael McCarthy.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

