Fire damages commercial building in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A two-alarm fire tore through a North County auto shop Tuesday, extensively damaging the business and sending a column of thick black smoke into the air.

The non-injury blaze in the 1800 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in unincorporated Vista erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11 a.m., according to fire department officials.

It took about 40 personnel from four area agencies roughly a half-hour to get the flames under control, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said. Authorities evacuated one man from a nearby home as a precaution.

No adjacent businesses sustained any significant damage, Vander Pol said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.