Alfa Romeo shifts back into high gear - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alfa Romeo shifts back into high gear

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After more than 20 years, Alfa Romeo is getting back into the North American market in a big way.

The company's new Alfa Romeo 4C was designed and engineered with help from Ferrari.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Shawn Styles gets an up-close look at the car.

Some of the footage used in this video was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.