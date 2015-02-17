Alfa Romeo shifts back into high gear

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After more than 20 years, Alfa Romeo is getting back into the North American market in a big way.

The company's new Alfa Romeo 4C was designed and engineered with help from Ferrari.



In this CBS News 8 video report, Shawn Styles gets an up-close look at the car.



Some of the footage used in this video was shot using a GoPro camera.

