Border patrol chase ends with arrests and shots fired

ALPINE (CNS) - An investigation was underway Wednesday in Alpine, where Border Patrol agents opened fire on a vehicle after its driver nearly ran down an agent, authorities said.

Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 22000 Block of Japatul Valley Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. John Maryon.

The driver of the suspect vehicle initially refused to pull over but stopped a short time later and several people got out and ran, Maryon said in a statement.

After several passengers in the vehicle bailed on foot, the driver sped off -- nearly striking an agent, he said, adding at that point, multiple agents opened fire toward the vehicle as it continued on.

An ensuing vehicle pursuit ended less than 15 minutes later in the area of westbound Interstate 8 and Tavern Road, with the driver of the suspect vehicle being taken into custody, Maryon said.

The driver was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released to the Border Patrol, according to Maryon, who said no agents appeared to have been in the incident.