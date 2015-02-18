Police searching for driver in Southcrest chase and crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police searching for driver in Southcrest chase and crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The search is on for a driver who led police on a short chase before crashing in a front yard overnight in the Southcrest area.

An officer tried to stop the car near the intersection of 35th and Acacia, but the driver took off and slammed into a fence. Then the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.