One hurt in multi-vehicle crash after truck spills bricks

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - A Carlsbad street is now clear, after a construction truck overturned Wednesday morning dumping a load of bricks all over the roadway.

The truck lost its load of bricks around 5:00 a.m. on Palomar Airport Road near El Camino Real. The crash involved three vehicles.

One driver was taken to the hospital. And the truck driver wasn't hurt.

Several lanes were blocked until crews scooped the bricks off the road and towed the vehicles away.