State lawmakers fighting school vaccine exemptions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One state could set the standard for mandatory immunizations in the face of the growing measles outbreak.

All eyes are now on Oregon, where parents refusing to vaccinate their children have until Wednesday to file the exemptions many lawmakers want to eliminate. Oregon has the largest number of children who are not vaccinated because their parents' beliefs. Seven percent of their kindergarteners were exempt due to philosophical or religious reasons

In California, health representatives say 30 percent of people with measles, from the current outbreak, have been rushed to the hospital, as it can be potentially deadly.

Democratic State Senator Richard Pan plans to create a California bill that would get rid of the so-called personal belief exemption and require thousands of school kids to be vaccinated.

As the debate grows, one Los Angeles doctor says vaccinations are the only way to stop the measles outbreak.

"There's nothing worse than a parent thinking they've done the right thing for their child and they end up with a bad outcome,” explained Dr. Charles Sophy with the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services.

However, a parent in Oregon says it's her right to refuse vaccinations for her kids.

"You can try to teach my child, you can educate my child, but you can't force my child and you can't force me,” said Jolynn Reynolds.

The CDC says 18 of the 20 new measles cases stem from contact at Disneyland.

The Health and Human Services Department in Kearny Mesa says it's rare for children to die from measles with a rate of 1 in 1000. However, there are many cases that can lead to brain damage.

County health workers urge parents to get their children vaccinated.

The CDC reports that says141 people have the measles and that number is expected to climb around the United States.