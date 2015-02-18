Mental competency re-evaluation ordered for woman accused in robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mental competency re-evaluation was ordered Wednesday for a woman accused, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend, of carrying out a series of residential burglaries in Spring Valley and a holdup in San Diego in which she allegedly shot two sisters after demanding their purses.

Deanna Rodriguez, 29, is charged with multiple felony counts of burglary and attempted robbery in connection with crimes that occurred last summer.

A psychiatrist's report made public in January concluded that Rodriguez was mentally competent to stand trial, but a second doctor had a different opinion.

Rodriguez will now be re-evaluated to see if doctors can agree on whether the defendant understands the charges against her and can assist in her own defense. A hearing is scheduled for April 1.

During a search of the defendant's residence, police officers and deputies found property stolen during four home burglaries in Spring Valley, according to sheriff's Sgt. Greg Hampton.

Authorities also allege that Rodriguez and her live-in boyfriend, Richard Taylor Fox, tried to rob three women -- including two sisters -- on a sidewalk in the 700 block of West Date Street in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood the evening of July 27.

During the holdup, Rodriguez allegedly fired a shot that went through one sister's wrist and into the other's chest. Police said the gunshot wounds were non-life threatening.

Rodriguez allegedly fled in a minivan driven by Fox, who is also charged with attempted robbery and burglary. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 3.