Cal Fire starts seasonal hiring ahead of schedule - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire starts seasonal hiring ahead of schedule

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Cal Fire is getting an early start on hiring staff for the upcoming wildfire season.

The agency hopes the seasonal employees will be in place by April 1, which is a few weeks ahead of the official start of fire season in mid-April.

“Part of it is the drought. Definitely had an effect on that so we are a week or two ahead of schedule from where we would normally be,” said Jim Crawford with Cal Fire.

Cal Fire representatives expect to hire about 120 firefighters statewide.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.