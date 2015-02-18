WATCH: Sea lion pup hitches ride on family's kayak in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A family out for a kayak trip in California picked up an unexpected hitchhiker: a sea lion pup that hopped on for a 20-minute ride.

Video aired by KEYT-TV shows the little sea lion enjoying the sunshine on the back of the kayak in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The family from Orange County says the sea lion hopped up and made itself comfortable, even cuddling up with the dad as he paddled with his kids.

A crowd gathered on the pier to watch as the pup relaxed and enjoyed the journey.

