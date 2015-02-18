Suspected DUI driver killed in head-on crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A DUI suspect was fatally injured and a second motorist less seriously hurt Wednesday in a head-on collision on a North County roadway, authorities reported.

The crash occurred when the driver of a Nissan Frontier headed west veered into an eastbound lane at high speed on East Mission Road in San Marcos about 6:15 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The pickup truck smashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe at Bougher Road, Sgt. Tom Vrabel said. After emergency crews freed the driver of the Frontier, medics took him to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the driver of the Frontier was intoxicated at the time of the accident, according to Vrabel.

Traffic lanes around the site of the crash were closed through the late morning to allow for investigation.