Crash investigation prompts closure of part of I-5

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Traffic is moving again on Interstate 5 at Via de la Valle Wednesday, after being closed for part of the morning and early afternoon.

Police officers stopped traffic in that area to conduct an investigation into a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Sunday, February 15, a gray Volvo sedan collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, north of Del Mar Heights Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the motorists was fatally injured in the crash. The county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m., the CHP said.

The injured person was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be treated, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

