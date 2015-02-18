Hanky: Handsome, shy guy in need of a forever family

American Staffordshire Terrier3 year oldNeutered male152777$95Hanky, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, is a shy guy until he gets to know you. He's currently living in a foster home and has really opened up during his time there.He's gone to many mobile adoption events and does well when in large crowds of people and with other dogs. He loves going for walks and hikes and would love to find a permanent home with you.Hanky's adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway.San Diego, CA 92110(619) 299-7012AdoptionsMonday - Friday11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday - Sunday11 a.m. - 5 p.m.