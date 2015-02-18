Vanilla Ice charged with burglary in Florida

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2013 file photo, recording Artist Vanilla Ice arrives at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (AP)

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Vanilla Ice has been charged with breaking into and stealing from an abandoned home that is in foreclosure in Florida.

Police in the Palm Beach County town of Lantana say the recording artist and home-improvement-show host had been renovating a home next to the victim's house. They said in a news release that some of the items were found at his property.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, rose to fame following the 1990 release of the hit song "Ice Ice Baby." In recent years, he has hosted "The Vanilla Ice Project" on DIY Network.

The 47-year-old Van Winkle was charged Wednesday with burglary of residence and grand theft and taken into custody.

Authorities say furniture, a pool heater, bicycles and other items were removed from the home sometime during December and February.

