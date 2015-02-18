Matt Baylow's tribute to Kyle Kraska - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Matt Baylow's tribute to Kyle Kraska

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Kyle Kraska's friends and colleagues at CBS News 8 are happy to report he's making a remarkable recovery, released from the hospital just eight days after being shot multiple times.

In this video, watch CBS News 8 Chief Meteorologist Matt Baylow's unique tribute.

