Is off-field fighting dooming any stadium deal?

A nine-member task force tasked with finding a location to build a new stadium for the Chargers, and coming up with a plan to pay for its construction, was publicly introduced Friday by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

For the first time, representatives of the Chargers met with the task force that is exploring options for a new football stadium in San Diego.

Task force, Chargers meet to come up with game plan on new stadium

The mayor of San Diego and his political consultant Tuesday blasted the Chargers' point-man in the team's stadium search, accusing him of "continuing to undermine" the work of a task force formed to find a site and financing plan for a new football facility.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When it comes to getting a new home, the Chargers are blunt about it.

"We feel like we have an obligation to our fans and wider community to tell people we are feeling a sense of urgency," Chargers special counsel Mark Fabiani said.

Fabiani says a fire has been set, and the person that lit it is Stan Kronke, the billionaire owner of the St. Louis Rams. He plans to build a stadium in Inglewood, and the question is who will play there. If his Rams do, the Chargers say that will eat their income, since 25 percent of their season ticket holders are from up north.

So the question is, would it make sense for the chargers to bolt to L.A.?

"That's just the facts. It would be nice if for the 14th year in a row we can just quietly work in San Diego, but the world changed when Mr. Kronke made his move in January, and we feel like we have to tell people that," Fabiani said.

"I've been very clear that I think the L.A. situation is real, which is one of the reasons we have to solve this with a plan this year," San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

Faulconer says that's why he created a special task force to find a spot for a stadium and a way to pay for it. But that too came under fire by Fabiani after a mayor's advisor sat in on a meeting. He questioned the independence of the task force.

"Nobody knows what really goes on in there. Someone can come out and say whatever they want and there's no way to verify it. That's why government entities usually hold their meetings in public, so people can figure out what's going on. But that's not how the city chose to do this," Fabiani said.

"I think a lot of San Diegans saw his remarks yesterday and were scratching their heads. This is not how you work together. We should be focusing on the task at hand, developing a plan to find a location and financing," Faulconer said.

The Chargers say they're committed to playing the 2015 season in San Diego. After that is anybody's guess.

"We've been trying for 13 years, spent $15 million, made nine separate proposals. I think the facts clearly show the desire of the Spanos family and Chargers to be here in San Diego, but that can't go on forever," Fabiani said.

The Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that the mayor's stadium task force will hold a public forum on March 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Qualcomm Stadium club lounge.