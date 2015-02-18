Down home food with a side of presidential gossip - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Down home food with a side of presidential gossip

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - For more than 40 years, the Food Factory in Lemon Grove served diner classics and down-home favorites. Now it has a new name -- the Bleu Whisk Diner -- and a new chef is at the helm.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Shawn Styles talks to the chef, who's got plenty of experience cooking for prominent people.

Bleu Whisk Diner
7914 Broadway
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
(619) 463-1919

