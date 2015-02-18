$1,000 reward offered for information on Golden Hill murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police asked Wednesday for the public's help in tracking down whoever gunned down a Navy engineer near his Golden Hill home last year.

Vaafuti Togiailua was getting into his car near his residence in the area of 900 26th Street around 6:40 a.m. Nov. 5 when a man on a motorcycle drove up and opened fire, mortally wounding the victim, according to police. The motive was unclear.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call police at (619) 531-2293.