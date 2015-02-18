National City police kick off "blankie" program

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - The National City Police Department has just rolled out its new "blankie" program.

The idea is provide blankets in each police vehicle for children who experience traumatic incidents, either as victims or witnesses.

A father of a National City police officer pitched the idea. Now, the department is hoping to raise 1,000 blankets.

If you would like to donate a blanket, you can drop it off at the National City Police Department located on National City Boulevard.