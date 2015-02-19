Intersection at Nimitz Blvd. open after deadly motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old man on a motorcycle who struck a curb in the Roseville area and was thrown into a sign pole later died in a hospital, police said Thursday.

The crash at Locust Street and Nimitz Boulevard occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

Paramedics took the man to UCSD Medical Center with major chest and abdominal trauma and he died at the hospital, Delimitros said in a statement.