Police search for suspect in strange Rancho Bernardo carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police Thursday were on the lookout for a 22-year-old man who carjacked a 39-year-old man's vehicle while the victim was unloading groceries outside his Rancho Bernardo home, police said.

The apparently random carjacking in the 17000 block of Aguamiel Road was reported just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The suspect, who did not know the victim, left his own vehicle behind as he stole the victim's vehicle, Delimitros said in a statement.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect vandalizing properties prior to the carjacking and thought he might be on drugs.

He reportedly told the victim that he was being followed and someone was trying to kill him.

"The suspect arrived here in this location, in this vehicle that's parked behind me and got into a little bit. I guess a little bit of a wrestling match or a tussle with the victim who was unloading the groceries of his Ford Explorer,” said Sgt. Rich Hinzo with the San Diego Police Department.

Police tracked down the SUV using the victim's cell phone, which was left inside. The vehicle was found in Barrio Logan with the hazard lights on.

The suspect, who is known to authorities, is described as a heavy set Hispanic male in his early thirties.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.