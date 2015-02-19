Deadline extended to sign up for health insurance

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The state of California has extended the deadline to sign up for individual private health insurance.

Residents will have until Sunday, February 22 to complete an application - that's the same deadline as the federal health exchanges.

Officials say more than 1.4 million Californians have either signed up or renewed their insurance coverage.

The state will announce next week if it will waive a tax penalty for people who failed to sign up for coverage by the deadline.