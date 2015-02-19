Smugglers who left pregnant woman to die are sentenced

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two smugglers who left a pregnant Mexican woman to die in the Southern California mountains have been sentenced to federal prison.

Carlos Hernandez-Palma got a seven-year sentence on Wednesday in San Diego. Fernando Armenta-Romero got nearly 5 years.

Prosecutors say the men offered to take Jaqueline Capistran-Ochoa and her husband, Baltazar Razo-Barreto, over a border fence and into the Otay Mountain wilderness in December of 2013 for the price of $12,000.

The U.S. attorney's office says the 32-year-old woman became gravely ill during the three-day journey. The husband left to seek help and the smugglers abandoned her on a trail. She died from hypothermia and complications of diabetes.

The smugglers pleaded guilty to bringing an illegal alien resulting in death and bringing in illegal alien for financial gain.

