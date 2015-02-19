FBI agent accidentally shot at Otay Mesa gun range

OTAY MESA (CNS) - An FBI agent was wounded by gunfire Thursday at a law enforcement shooting range near the George F. Bailey Detention Facility.

The apparent accident at San Diego Regional Firearms Training Center in the 400 block of Alta Road in Otay Mesa occurred shortly before 10 a.m., Lt. Robert Smith said.

Medics took the lawman to a hospital by ground ambulance for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound, FBI spokesman Darrell Foxworth said. The agent's name was withheld.