Sheriff's department cracking down on vandalism attacks in Vista

Sheriff's department cracking down on vandalism attacks in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vandalism spree that has been going on for months in Vista.

According to one resident who lives on St. Thomas Road, someone recently broke a window on her husband's truck. Security patrol officers say it's part of a string of random attacks in the area. According to one officer, there have been at least five similar cases in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department in Vista.

